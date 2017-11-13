Fort Indiantown Gap opens new site for aviation maintenance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- The United States Army post at Fort Indiantown Gap is now home to a new aviation maintenance site.

The Pennsylvania National Guard dedicated a $34 million aviation maintenance instruction building Monday. The new site is 50,000 square feet bigger than the previous site and will be used to train aviation mechanics who work on CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Staff at Fort Indiantown Gap say the previous site was outdated and too small.

"As the requirements for aviation training have increased, we needed more space to enhance our training ability and increase the number of throughput for students," explained Major Nathan Smith.

The new facility is more energy efficient and features full-size, non-flyable aircraft frames and components to provide realistic training.