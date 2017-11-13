× Harrisburg man charged after refusing to leave victim’s porch while intoxicated, police say

HARRISBURG — A 26-year-old Harrisburg man is facing charges of loitering, prowling by night and disorderly conduct after police say he refused to leave a victim’s porch earlier this month in Swatara Township.

Swatara Township police say Gregory Jamal Thomas was intoxicated when he was arrested on the 3200 block of Derry Street around 1:44 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The charges against him were filed on Nov. 6, police say.