High School Football: District 3 playoff results, schedule

Here are the results of last week’s District 3 high school football playoffs, plus the schedule for the next rounds in each classification:

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinal Results

No. 1 Cumberland Valley 62, No. 8 CD East 9

No. 4 Hempfield 31, No. 5 Dallastown 28

No. 2 Manheim Township 28, No. 7 Central Dauphin 0

No. 3 Wilson 42, No. 6 Red Lion 7

Semifinals

No. 4 Hempfield at No. 1 Cumberland Valley

No. 3 Wilson at No. 2 Manheim Township

Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 25

Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Hempfield-Cumberland Valley winner vs. Wilson-Manheim Township winner

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinal Results

No. 1 Harrisburg 46, No. 8 Exeter Township 14

No. 4 Governor Mifflin 56, No. 5 William Penn 7

No. 2 Manheim Central 55, No. 7 Waynesboro 0

No. 3 Cocalico 42, No. 6 Cedar Crest 7

Semifinals

No. 4 Governor Mifflin at No. 1 Harrisburg, Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Cocalico at No. 2 Manheim Central, Friday, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 24

Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Governor Mifflin-Harrisburg winner vs. Cocalico-Manheim Central winner

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinal Results

No. 1 Berks Catholic 48, No. 8 Gettysburg 18

No. 5 East Pennsboro 45, No. 4 Susquehannock 14

No. 2 Bishop McDevitt 43, No. 7 Shippensburg 22

No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg 34, No. 3 Northern Lebanon 19

Semifinals

No. 5 East Pennsboro at No. 1 Berks Catholic

No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt

Both games Friday, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 24

Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

East Pennsboro-Berks Catholic winner vs. Lampeter-Strasburg-Bishop McDevitt winner

CLASS 3A

Semifinal Results

No. 1 Middletown 42, No. 4 Bermudian Springs 7

No. 2 Wyomissing 13, No. 3 Littlestown 9

Championship

Thursday, Nov. 16

Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Wyomissing vs. Middletown

CLASS 2A

Championship Result

No. 2 Newport 26, No. 1 York Catholic 7

PIAA PLAYOFF FIRST ROUND

Newport (10-1) vs. District 2 champ Dunmore (12-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Susquehanna Township High School

CLASS 1A

Championship Result

No. 1 Steelton-Highspire 68, No. 2 Fairfield 42

PIAA PLAYOFF FIRST ROUND

Steelton-Highspire (9-2) vs. District 4 champ Wyalusing (5-7)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Williamsport Area High School