It will be a college football triple-header Saturday on FOX43

It will be a triple-header of college football on FOX43 Saturday.

In the first game, at noon, Big Ten foes Michigan and Wisconsin will square off in Madison. The undefeated Badgers have the inside track to a second straight appearance in the Big Ten Championship game, and are trying to play their way into the four-team College Football Playoff. The Wolverines have won three straight since getting blown out by Penn State in Happy Valley on Oct. 21.

In the second game, Maryland will visit Michigan State in another Big Ten showdown. The Terrapins are trying to snap a two-game skid, while the host Spartans will be looking to rebound from their 48-3 blowout loss to Ohio State last Saturday. Maryland and Michigan State will kick off at 4 p.m.

In the final game, Pac 12 North foes Cal and Stanford will face off in a prime time game starting at 8 p.m. The Cardinal is tied with Washington State for the division lead, while Cal is fighting to become bowl eligible.