Local high school offers electrician apprentice program

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, PA. - Central York School District is offering high school students the chance to get a head start on jobs as electrical contractors. The school district is partnering with the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the Independent Electrical Contractors to launch a pre-apprenticeship program. Students enrolled in the program will be able to complete the theory portion of a first year electrician apprenticeship during their senior year of high school. Typically, electrician apprentices must complete a four-year program, funded by their future employers.

"What makes us most proud is that we're able to offer this pre-apprencticeship program on campus with our students here during the school day," said Dr. Michael Snell, Superintendent of Central York School District.

Students participating in the program will also earn two elective credits on their high school transcripts.