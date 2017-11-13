× Mechanicsburg man accused of series of vehicle break-ins in August

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — An 18-year-old Mechanicsburg man is facing several charges after allegedly committing a series of vehicle break-ins in residential areas in August, according to Upper Allen Township police.

Keondre Hudson, of the first block of South High Street, is charged with burglary, loitering and prowling at night, theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief after police say he committed at least 15 break-ins at vehicles parked in the Canterbury Estates, Meadowview, Braeburn Estates and Winding Hills developments between August 16 and August 20.

Police say Hudson stole more than $6,000 in property. Police interviewed residents of the neighborhoods and collected evidence from the various crime scene locations. After an extensive investigation, it was determined that Hudson was a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Hudson, who was taken into custody at his residence on Oct. 31.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.