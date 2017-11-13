× Mechanicsburg man will face trial for allegedly stealing from cellular towers in 3 counties

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — A Mechanicsburg man will stand trial for a series of thefts from cellular phone towers in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, according to Upper Allen Township police.

Alex McGarvey, 32, of the 2200 block of Dover Court, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief, police say.

McGarvey had a preliminary hearin g on Monday, and his charges were waived to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

According to police, Upper Allen Township police officers responded to an alarm at a cellar tower on Gettysburg Road near the Pennsylvania Turnpike on August 5 and found that someone had broken into the tower location and stole metal pieces of the electrical grounding system. During their investigation, police discovered other similar thefts from other cellular towers in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties. A review of the evidence led police to determine McGarvey was a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

McGarvey was taken into custody on Sept. 29.