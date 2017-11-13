Monday morning wintry mix ends early, then chilly with some sun for the afternoon

WINTRY MIX TO START/PM SUNSHINE:​ A system passing by to the south brings a light wintry mix to the region through about mid-morning. Rain showers, mixed with snow showers are likely for most before it fades through mid-morning. Some pockets of sleet are possible too, perhaps even some freezing rain, so watch for slick conditions through the morning. Otherwise, some sunshine breaks through the second half of the morning and into the afternoon on Monday. It’s chilly, but quiet. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Some of the clouds come back through the night. It’s colder, with readings falling into the upper 20s to middle 30s. Expect more sunshine for Tuesday. It’s a bit less chilly, with readings hovering near 50 degrees during the afternoon.

QUIET & COOL STRETCH: The middle to the end of the week is dry and a bit on the cool side. Wednesday starts fairly sunny, but clouds are expected to increase ahead of the next system during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The system crosses through overnight, and it’s out of here by Thursday. There could be a passing shower, otherwise there could be some clouds early Thursday morning. The rest of the day is partly cloudy. Highs are near 50 degrees. Friday starts with sun, but clouds increase through the afternoon as the next system approaches. The day is dry, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings the chance for rain showers as the next system scoots through Central PA. A good portion of the day looks rainy. Expect temperatures neat 50 degrees. Cooler air quickly moves in behind it in time for Sunday. It’s breezy, with another shot of chilly air. Readings only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. The cold air touches off some lake effect flurries.

Have a great Monday!