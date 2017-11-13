× Morning clouds give way to more afternoon sunshine Tuesday, however, it is still cool

DRY, COOL WEEK

Clouds break up for a few hours then return overnight. Temperatures fall through the 40s to the 30s and stay there into the morning. More sunshine is expected by afternoon Tuesday, as high pressure builds across the state. Highs top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Under clear skies, morning lows are colder Wednesday in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Readings are bumped a bit into the lower 50s. Clouds are on the increase through the day with the next system approaching east. Overnight lows are milder with the clouds and should remain well above freezing. Thursday, the front swings through during the morning with a few rain showers. Colder areas may see snow mix in too. The breeze picks up behind the departing system. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A quiet and dry end to the week under partly sunny skies. It’s a chilly morning near 30 degrees. Plenty of spots drop to the upper 20s. Clouds moving in, as a strong storm system tracks east, holds afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend is begins with showers and a boost to our temperatures. Showers are possible early then again later in the afternoon. Highs should get to 50 degrees, or better, in some spots. Cold front comes through by evening allow much colder air to spill across the Mid-Atlantic. Find the warm gear, temperatures tumble Sunday. Readings are held in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Brisk northwest winds may produce lake effect snow flurries too. Lows are back in the 20s, as the holiday week begins. Afternoon numbers remain well below average in the lower 40s.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist