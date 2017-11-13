× NFL Week 10: How did our area teams fare?

Week 10 of the NFL Season is almost in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

VIKINGS 38, REDSKINS 30

The Redskins’ season is in jeopardy, as the team fell to 4-5 with a home loss to the Vikings.

A 21-point second quarter gave the Vikings a 28-17 lead and the team never looked back.

QB Case Keenum threw for 4 TDs but had two interceptions that kept the Redskins in the game.

After scoring 10 points in the final quarter, the Redskins had a chance to recover the onside kick, but K Nick Rose bounced the ball barely 5 yards, which sealed the game for the Vikings.

QB Kirk Cousins had 327 yards through the air with a touchdown, but the lack of a running game disabled the Skins’ offense. On defense, the secondary looked lost as the team allowed Vikings receiver Adam Thielen to gain 166 yards and a score.

The Redskins slate of games doesn’t get much easier, as they will travel to New Orleans to face the red-hot Saints on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

STEELERS 20, COLTS 17

The Steelers looked asleep for most of the team’s road game on Sunday, but a K Chris Boswell field goal as time expired sealed the victory for the team.

Pittsburgh trailed the Colts 10-3 at half, but QB Ben Roethlisberger threw 2 TDs in the second half and led a key final drive to bring the team to 7-2.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster continued his push for Rookie of the Year honors with 5 grabs for 97 yards and a score.

The Steelers don’t get much of a break as the team will take on Tennessee at home on Thursday Night Football.

RAVENS/EAGLES

The Ravens & Eagles enjoyed their bye weeks during Week 10.

Baltimore gets back to work as they hit the road to take on Green Bay on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The Eagles return to the national spotlight as they face the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.