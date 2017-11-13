× Penn State-Maryland game on Nov. 25 will kick off at either 3:30 or 3:45 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s regular-season finale at Maryland will kick off at either 3:30 or 3:45 p.m., depending on television coverage plans, the football team’s athletic program announced Monday.

The game will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or the Big Ten Network, the school said.

The final determination will be made no later than Sunday, according to Penn State’s athletic department.

The Nittany Lions and Terrapins have met the last three seasons as Big Ten foes. Penn State is 37-2-1 all-time against Maryland, including a 12-1 mark in College Park.