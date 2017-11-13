× Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in South Lebanon Township

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in South Lebanon Township.

On November 12 around 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Evergreen Road and South Lincoln Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police found that Ramesh Persaud, 24, was struck by a vehicle.

A Cornwall man was driving east on Evergreen Road and did not see Persaud walking in the street and struck him with his vehicle.

At the time of the accident, Persaud was wearing dark clothing and it was dark outside.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and there are no charges pending in the incident.