Police seek missing Orwigsburg man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 23-year-old Orwigsburg man who went missing November 10.

Israel Sky Whalen was last seen leaving Red Robin, located at 236 Westminster Drive in Carlisle, parking lot that Friday afternoon. He was wearing a dark blue, short sleeve shirt with a light gray sleeve tee shirt underneath and dark blue pants. Whalen is described as 5′ 8″ tall and 155 pounds with short dark hair and glasses, police say.

He is considered a danger to himself.

Anyone with information on Whalen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle at 717-249-2121.