Police seek suspect who allegedly stole bank deposit bag from victim outside Fulton Bank

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Fulton Bank.

According to police, the male suspect allegedly took a bank deposit bag from a customer as she exited her vehicle to walk into the West Main Street bank.

The suspect, pictured above, is described to be between 5’6″ and 5′ 10″. He was wearing a hooded pull over sweatshirt with a white skull or punisher decal or embroidery on the front, police say.

Police have identified a Nissan Rogue, possibly graphite blue in color, as a vehicle of interest associated with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Graeme Quinn at 717-738-9200 ext. 242.