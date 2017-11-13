× Restricted lanes and traffic control expected this week in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– There will be some roadwork occurring in Warwick Township during the week of November 13 that may have an effect on your commute in the area.

Route 501 will continue to have areas will restricted lane and traffic control.

Log Cabin Road will be closed to thru traffic from Church Road to Lehoy Forest Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 13-15 for base repair. Residents, emergency vehicles and local deliveries will have access to the roads.

Pine Hill Road may be closed from Clay Road to Orchard Road for leveling near the end of the week. Residents, emergency vehicles and local deliveries will have access to the roads.

Short Road, Cedar Road, and Hackman Road may also see some base repair work that will cause minor lane restrictions.