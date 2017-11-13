× Season tickets for Penn State football will increase $35 in 2018

UNIVERSITY PARK — For the first time since 2009, the price of Penn State football season tickets is going up.

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday that the cost of 2018 season tickets will increase $35 ($5 per game). Donation levels will remain the same for next season, which will feature seven home games, the university’s athletics department said.

Season ticket renewals for the 2018 football season are now available. Visit www.GoPSUsports.com/myticketportal to view and pay football season ticket renewals.

Penn State will host five Big Ten Conference games, including showdowns with Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Iowa and Maryland round out the home conference games on the 2018 slate, while the Nittany Lions will also host Appalachian State and Kent State in non-conference games.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support from Penn State alumni, students and fans for the Nittany Lion football team,” said Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour. “The investment of resources, time and passion our season ticket holders make in our program and the atmosphere they create in Beaver Stadium are unrivaled. The decisions we make come with careful deliberation about the potential impact on our loyal fans and community and the conditions for success they create for our student-athletes.”

The $35 season ticket increase is for all seats in Beaver Stadium, including the main seating bowl, the Mount Nittany Club and Suites. The price of a public season ticket in the bowl will rise from $385 to $420 for the 2018 season.

The prices for car and bus season and advance single game parking will remain the same in 2018. The price for car parking purchased on game day at the stadium lots will rise to $60 (cash only). Fans are encouraged to purchase single game car parking in advance for $20 online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-NITTANY or in-person at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Single game advance car parking for the 2018 season will be available starting next spring.

All Overnight RV parking permits for the 2018 season will be sold based on Thursday or Friday arrival; Saturday arrival will no longer be offered as a season permit. The price for a season ORV parking permit for fans arriving on Friday will increase by $200 to $1,000. Fans arriving in an RV on Thursday will remain $1,400 for a season permit. Overnight RV season permits will be limited to one per account, customer or address.

The Overnight RV lot will not be open on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2018, prior to regular season finale against Maryland and pricing reflects this closure.

Overnight RV permit holders this season will be offered the opportunity to renew for the 2018 season provided they are a current Nittany Lion Club member and season ticket holder. If ORV spaces are available after the February 1, 2018 deadline, ORV spaces may be requested by completing an application and will be allocated based on Nittany Lion Club Priority Points. Overnight RV parking sold out for the 2017 season. Penn State Athletics has an arrangement with Grange Park, site of the annual Grange Fair, to provide overnight and day of game RV parking and hook-ups.

Information on student season football tickets and single game public variable ticket pricing will be announced in early 2018, the university said.

Following this season, Penn State Athletics also will be conducting an assessment of football traffic and parking, which could result in operational improvements for the 2018 season.