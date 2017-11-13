× Shippensburg University ranked No. 4, faces West Chester in NCAA Division II Football Championships

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Shippensburg University Red Raiders’ football team is heading to the playoffs.

After storming through the regular season with a 10-1 record, the Red Raiders’ were awarded the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II Football Championships.

The team will host West Chester University at either noon or 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the Red Raiders’ sixth postseason appearance in school history, and are 3-5 all time in the NCAA Playoffs.

Senior QB Ryan Zapoticky has led the way for the Red Raiders offense, totaling 2790 yards through the air with 25 TDs and only 5 interceptions. He’s also added 462 yards on the ground and 6 more scores.

Redshirt freshman WR Winston Eubanks has been Zapoticky’s favorite target, gaining 1160 yards and scoring 12 TDs on the season.