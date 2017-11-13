Shippensburg University ranked No. 4, faces West Chester in NCAA Division II Football Championships

Photo Courtesy: Bill Smith - Shippensburg University

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Shippensburg University Red Raiders’ football team is heading to the playoffs.

After storming through the regular season with a 10-1 record, the Red Raiders’ were awarded the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II Football Championships.

The team will host West Chester University at either noon or 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the Red Raiders’ sixth postseason appearance in school history, and are 3-5 all time in the NCAA Playoffs.

Senior QB Ryan Zapoticky has led the way for the Red Raiders offense, totaling 2790 yards through the air with 25 TDs and only 5 interceptions. He’s also added 462 yards on the ground and 6 more scores.

Redshirt freshman WR Winston Eubanks has been Zapoticky’s favorite target, gaining 1160 yards and scoring 12 TDs on the season.

