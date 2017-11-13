Sunday’s homicide in York is possible ‘road rage’ incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- A Maryland man, who had been living in York, was shot and killed in the city on Sunday afternoon.

York police say 29-year old James "Jamie" Weimert, of N. Beaver Street, was shot at least once at the intersection of E. Philadelphia and N. Pine Streets. He was rushed to York Hospital, but died in the ambulance outside of the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 4:00 p.m. in what the York County Coroner's office is calling a possible "road rage" incident.

Witnesses in the area tell FOX43 Weimert, who was driving a pick up truck, and another vehicle collided. They say Weimert approached the other vehicle and he was shot. There are conflicting reports about which driver was the aggressor.

Police took the other driver, 27-year old Michael Yeaple, of the York area, into custody for questioning. He was later released, with no charges being filed.

The incident remains under investigation by the York City Police Department and the York County District Attorney's office.

An autopsy for Weimert is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police by calling (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411. You can also download the York City PD app. Investigators say texting tips is the best way to provide information about the incident and it is anonymous.

Below are the instructions for using the text tip line:

Enter the number 847-411 Start your message with-- yorktips Text your message