Traffic stop leads to arrest on outstanding warrant for Ephrata man

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A routine traffic stop led to an arrest on an outstanding warrant for a 23-year-old Ephrata man, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Police say the stop occurred Saturday at 2:34 p.m. A police officer observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker traveling north on Durlach Road. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Stephen Timothy Jones, of the 200 block of East Main Street in Ephrata.

Jones was found to have an outstanding warrent issued in Susquehanna County for dangerous drugs, police say. He was taken into custody, charged as a fugitive from justice, and committed to Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Susquehanna County.