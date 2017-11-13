× Watching FOX43 in the future

You may be been seeing announcements on our air mentioning some changes with the station and our broadcast.

Some people have been concerned that FOX43 and FOX43 News is going away. That is not true.

It is a little complicated. To put it simply, we are changing transmitters and our over the air broadcast channel.

If you get FOX43 or our subchannel Antenna TV via cable or satellite – there will be no change.

If you get us over the air, you will need to re-scan to find FOX43 and Antenna TV after 10am on December 4, 2017. Rescanning is the exact same thing you did when installing your antenna.

Also, we will no longer be carrying our subchannel “This TV” over the air or on cable.