× York County Coroner: Friday night shooting death ruled a homicide

YORK, Pa. — The death of 26-year-old Jimmy Avila-Velez has been ruled a homicide by the York County Coroner.

The coroner’s office revealed that the York resident’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck and torso.

Avila-Velez was shot just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night while walking in the 500 block of West Poplar Street.

He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

@YCoCoroner releases that autopsy today revealed 26 yo Jimmy Avila-Velez COD was gunshot wound to neck and torso; manner – homicide — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) November 14, 2017