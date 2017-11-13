York County scheduled to review election results for double votes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The York County Board of Elections will swear-in several people on Monday to review the election results for double votes cast in 8 contested races.

County officials say there was a programming error that may have allowed voters to vote twice for candidates who cross-filed or qualified on the ballot as Democrat and Republican.

The county discovered the issue one day before the election but they say it was too late to re-program the voting machines.

The election results are expected to begin being reviewed at 9 a.m. at the York County Administrative Center. The public is allowed to attend. Officials say the process will take several days and there is no indication of how many double votes were cast.