York man accused of robbing, threatening York College students with gun

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County, PA. — Police say they’ve identified the man responsible for four different incidents involving robbing and threatening York College students. Laquan Monroe Rumsey, 19, of the 1500 block of West King Street, is facing several charges after victims in separate cases identified him as a suspect.

Police were called to Colonial Avenue and South Richland Avenue at 1:51 a.m. on October 29th for reports of an armed robbery. Two victims, a male and female, told police they were walking in the area of York College’s West Campus dormitories when a man approached them and made a rude comment. The pair ignored the man and kept walking. The suspect then tried to rip a backpack off the male student’s back. He pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victims. The suspect was pulled away by other people he was with.

Another victim told police he was in the same area when a man approached him and said something about having a beef with him. The student said he didn’t know what the suspect was talking about. Again, the suspect pulled a gun. The victim put his hands up and told the robber he didn’t have anything. The suspect walked away.

In a third incident, the victim reported a man ran up behind him and asked what he was looking at. The victim said the man pointed a gun at his chest and ordered him to give him a cell phone. The suspect then demanded the code to unlock the phone while poking the gun at him. Once he unlocked the phone, the suspect ran off.

After checking surveillance video and getting several tips, police developed Rumsey as a suspect. All four of the victims identified Rumsey as their attacker.

Rumsey is charged with robbery, theft and simple assault.