Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger win MLB Rookie of the Year awards

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Cody Bellinger have been named the MLB Rookies of the Year.

Judge, 25, took home the American League honors after setting a Major League record for home runs by a rookie with 52.

Judge hit .284 on the year while also driving in 114 runs while hitting in the middle of the Yankees’ order.

He helped lead the team to Game 7 of the ALCS before falling to the Houston Astros.

Bellinger, 22, came up 30 games into the Dodgers’ season and lit the league on fire.

En route to winning the National League honors, Bellinger hit .267 with 39 home runs and 97 RBIs.

He was a key part of the Dodgers’ order that fell to the Houston Astros in the seventh game of the World Series.