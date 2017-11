× At least 5 people dead after Northern California shooting

At least five people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting Tuesday in Northern California’s Tehama County, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

Police fatally shot the attacker after reports of at least five crime scenes, Johnston told CNN affiliate KHSL in Chico, California. It’s unclear if the suspect is among the three dead.

There were seven shooting scenes, including Rancho Tehama Elementary School, and it appears the attacker was “randomly picking targets,” police said.

The Corning Union Elementary School District said a shooting had occurred at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

“This is a sad day for us here in Tehama County,” Johnston said.

In a brief statement on its website, the school district said: “We have had an active shooter incident at Rancho Tehama Elementary this morning. There are confirmed injuries.”

Some students were transported to hospitals by helicopter, and others were moved to safe locations, the sheriff’s spokesman said.

Three children and an adult are being treated at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, officials said. Their conditions were not available.

The school district was cooperating with local law enforcement, according to its statement. No other details were available.