× Car, school bus involved in accident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A car and a school bus were involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County.

The crash occurred in the area of Rowe Road between Clearfield and Bedford Road just before 2:55 p.m., according to West End Fire & Rescue Company.

Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company adds that school officials were on the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

There were no injuries.