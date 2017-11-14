× Changing the way PA elects Lt. Governor?

HARRISBURG, PA. — The Senate State Government Committee, chaired by Senator Mike Folmer (R-Lebanon/Dauphin/York), held a public hearing at the State Capitol today to discuss bipartisan legislation to reform the way the lieutenant governor is elected in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 761 would amend the state’s constitution to allow gubernatorial candidates to select their running mate subsequent to the primary election, which is a process similar to how presidential candidates currently select their vice presidential running mates.

Senator David G. Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill), the prime sponsor of the bill, noted that this type of change to the current election process allows for better leadership and collaboration. “We’ve all seen reports that our current governor and lieutenant governor rarely speak to each other – and quite frankly, it’s embarrassing. This type of dysfunctional relationship is detrimental to Pennsylvania’s citizens who expect our #1 and #2 executive leaders to work with one another on a shared vision that will strengthen Pennsylvania,” said Argall.

During the hearing, former Lieutenant Governors Jim Cawley, Robert Jubelirer and Mark Singel provided testimony to discuss their experiences working alongside Pennsylvania’s former governors, as well as the benefits to reforming our current lieutenant governor election process.

Should the measure pass, Pennsylvania would join thirteen other states that allow the candidate for governor to select the candidate for lieutenant governor.

Source: PA Senate press release