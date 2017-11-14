× Cumberland County Courts: Appearance reminders via text, email go live Wednesday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Starting Wednesday, defendants in Cumberland County can be reminded of upcoming court appearances by just pulling out their phone or logging into a computer.

A partnership between the Cumberland County Court system and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania allows those who sign up for the program to receive an automatic reminder of court appearances through text message, email or both.

“This new service was designed to be a courtesy for defendants,” said Melissa Calvanelli, court administrator. “For many of our defendants, their court dates are scheduled months in advance and sometimes they forget. This system will provide a reminder one week before the appointment and also one day before.”

The county hopes that the new system will decrease the number of failure to appear warrants.

For more information on the notification program and information on how to register, visit https://www.ccpa.net/4505/Court-Notification-Program or contact the Court Administrator office at (717) 240-6200.