× Deputy prosecutor reportedly suspended, facing charges after incident at Harrisburg sports bar

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A deputy prosecutor is facing charges and is reportedly suspended after being arrested for an incident at a Harrisburg sports bar.

Martin Lock is facing charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness for the incident.

On November 10 near 1:00 a.m., police responded to the Arooga’s Sports Bar location in the 200 block of N. 2nd Street for a report of a disorderly patron.

Security at the bar advised police that they had detained the individual, identified as Lock.

Upon arrival, police found that Lock had blood on his face and chest and allegedly spit blood at one of the security guards.

Lock was taken into custody and transported to Harrisburg Hospital for treatment.

Multiple reports say that Lock is suspended from his position while charges are pending.