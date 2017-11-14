× Fire Marshall investigating suspicious vehicle, garage fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Lancaster police are investigating a possible arson case involving a vehicle and multiple garages on the first block of Old Dorwart Street last week.

According to police, officers from Platoon B responded to the area of Old Dorwart and First Streets at 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 6. Police and fire department personnel arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. When the vehicle fire was extinguished, police say, officers noticed garages across the street appeared to be on fire as well. Firefighters extinguished those flames, and called the City Fire Marshall to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.