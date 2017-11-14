Flavors of York: Mi Caldero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Flavors of York is returning to York City.

About 20 of York's locally owned restaurants will be participating in the event that offers silent auctions, gift certificates for restaurants, golf packages, event tickets and more.

One of those participating restaurants, Mi Caldero, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.

Chef Carmen Bones and Oziel Bones cooked up Stewed Salted Cod with Fried Dumplings.

They will be joined by Vivian Lazar from Flavors of York.

For more information on Flavors of York, you can find the specifics of the event here.

