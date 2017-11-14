× Flavors of York returns to York City this Sunday

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Flavors of York is returning to York City.

About 20 of York’s locally owned restaurants will be participating in the event that offers silent auctions, gift certificates for restaurants, golf packages, event tickets and more.

There will also be music by York’s jazz standards band, Five/Four.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.

Tickets are $40 each in advance and can be purchase by calling 717-843-2676 or visiting the Flavors of York website here.

If there are remaining tickets available, they will be $45 at the door.

Proceeds from the event benefit Temple Beth Israel in York Township and the Doing Good for Goode project at Goode Elementary School in York City.