Fugitive in Lebanon homicide arrested in New York by U.S. Marshals

LEBANON — A suspect in a Lebanon homicide was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in the Bronx, NY, on Monday, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jorge Monge, 61, was located and taken into custody without incident in the Bronx. He was turned over to local authorities pending judicial proceedings and extradition back to Pennsylvania, U.S. Marshals said.

Monge was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Carlos Villareal-Berrios on Oct. 28. Another suspect, Luis Manuel Marquez-Rivera, 45, was arrested on Nov. 3.

U.S. Marshals in Harrisburg worked with local authorities to develop information that Monge was in New York. An investigative lead was sent to the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to assist in the investigation.

“Along with our law enforcement partners it’s the Marshals Services duty to ensure those charged with violent crimes have their day in court, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said in the press release announcing Monge’s arrest. “It is my sincere hope that the victims’ family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect in this case will face justice.”

The USMS worked jointly in this investigation with officers from the Lebanon City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, York County Sheriff’s Office, York City Police Department along with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and its partners.