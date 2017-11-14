× Governor announces new project approval for pipeline investment program project

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced a new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) project approval through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) that will create up to 200 jobs and bring natural gas energy to more than 115 households, businesses, and other properties in Wyoming County.

“As our natural gas infrastructure expands across the commonwealth, the PIPE program is crucial for building out pipelines to bring our abundant natural gas resources to households and businesses,” Governor Wolf said. “These investments create jobs, can lower energy bills, and enable us to take greater advantage of the natural gas right under our feet.”

Created by Governor Wolf in November 2016, PIPE provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new economic base jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

At today’s CFA meeting, the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce was approved for a $1 million grant for installation of a natural gas line in Tunkhannock Township, Wyoming County, that will bring clean-burning natural gas energy to 102 residential properties, 13 businesses, two developable properties, and several civic buildings. The total project cost is $2,352,000 and is expected to create up to 200 jobs.

For more information about the PIPE program, the Commonwealth Financing Authority, or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office