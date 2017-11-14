× Harrisburg man acted as tax return preparer, filed false and fraudulent returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Geraldo Ramos, age 44, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on November 13, 2017, before United States Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson to a two count information charging him with conspiracy to submit false claims and submitting false claims against the United States regarding income tax refunds.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, between 2010 and 2014, Ramos acted as a tax return preparer and filed numerous false and fraudulent tax returns for family and friends claiming $58,659 in refunds they were not entitled to receive. As a result, the IRS paid the conspirators $52,711, which was shared with Ramos.

The fraudulent tax returns included misrepresenting Schedule C income, listing fictitious dependents and manipulating filing status.

The investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant United States Attorney Chelsea Schinnour prosecuted the case.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for both charges is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Source: United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Middle District of Pennsylvania