Harrisburg Police investigate shooting that sent 2 people to hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday evening.

As officers were responding to the incident, on the 2000 block of Fulton Street, they were informed that the shooting victims were in another location.

The two victims were found on the 2000 block of North 4th Street and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police or submit a tip here.