Kathie Lee Gifford to celebrate grand opening of Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Camp Hill

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford will help the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board celebrate the grand opening of a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store at 4:00 PM on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Capital City Mall, Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

Gifford will help cut the ribbon, then remain in the store to meet and greet fans who purchase her GIFFT wines.

Gifford is the three-time Emmy-winning co-host of the fourth hour of “TODAY” on NBC. Prior to that, she was co-host of “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” for 15 years. A playwright, producer, singer, songwriter, author, actress, and philanthropist, Gifford starred in numerous television programs and movies in her 50-year career.

In 2014 she launched GIFFT in partnership with Scheid Family Wines in Monterey, Calif. They have four award-winning wines in the GIFFT family: Pinot Grigio, Red Blend, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir Rosé.

Customers are advised that they must present both a bottle of GIFFT wine and a valid receipt indicating the purchase was made at the Capital Mall Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store to participate in the meet-and-greet event. Bottles will be available for sale before the event, including during the store’s soft opening on Thursday, Nov. 16. Customers who purchase a bottle on Thursday, Nov. 16, must bring both the bottle and the receipt back to the store to participate in the meet-and-greet event on Friday, Nov. 17.

Tastings of GIFFT wines will be held during the meet-and-greet for those 21 years of age and older, and light snacks will be available.

This Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store offers consumers a completely new shopping experience with an expanded floor plan, one of the largest selections of wine and spirits in the state, and a central service point with a tasting bar. It will be one of the largest Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania.

SOURCE: Fine Wine & Good Spirits