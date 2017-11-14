× Man faces felony retail theft charges after allegedly attempting to steal bags of shrimp by hiding them in his pants

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to conceal multiple bags of shrimp from a store in his pants.

Anibal Batista, Jr., 49, is facing felony retail theft charges for the incident.

On November 9, police were summoned to the Weis Markets store on Union Deposit Road for a suspect in custody for retail theft.

Upon arrival, police learned that Batista, Jr. concealed multiple bags of shrimp down his pants and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.

He was taken into custody without incident and given a $10,000 unsecured bail.