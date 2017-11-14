× Manheim Township police seek suspect in theft of handgun

LANCASTER — A 27-year-old Lancaster man is wanted for stealing a handgun from a residence, according to Manheim Township police.

Robert Santiago is accused of stealing a black Kel-Tec P-32 semi-automatic handgun from a residence on the 600 block of Janet Avenue, police say. He allegedly admitted to stealing the firearm to police. A warrant was later obtained for his arrest, and he remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.