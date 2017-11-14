× Mechanicsburg man accused of repeated fuel thefts from Turkey Hill market will stand trial

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Mechanicsburg man will stand trial on 26 counts of retail theft after repeatedly stealing fuel from a Turkey Hill market between May 15 and August 2, Upper Allen Township police say.

Michael W. Shields, of the 1500 block of Williams Grove Road, had a preliminary hearing on the charges on Monday, and was bound over for trial at the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

Police say they began investigating after being called to a report of retail theft at a Turkey Hill on the 2100 block of S. Market Street in Mechanicsburg. An investigation of the vehicle involved led police to Shields, who allegedly admitted to stealing the fuel. Further investigation revealed that 25 additional thefts occurred at between May 15 and August 2, police say. Additional information was collected linking Shields to those thefts as well, according to police.

The total amount of fuel taken was worth an estimated $1,100, police say.