× Morning sunshine gives way to clouds by afternoon Wednesday

STAYING COOL AND DRY

Skies finally begin to clear of the cloud cover. This allows temperatures to drop fast to the 30s by late evening. Morning lows are cold in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. We begin the day with sunshine but, with the approach of the next front, clouds obscure it later in the day. Readings reach into the mid and upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Other than a few showers early Thursday, the rest of the day is dry and breezy. Temperatures stay consistent in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We stay dry Friday and once again push the 50 degree mark with plenty of spots staying in the upper 40s. A strong system brings changes over the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The umbrella is needed all day Saturday, as showers threaten early morning, and again through the afternoon. Temperatures still manage to climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, once the front is through late evening, the winds kick in out of the northwest, ushering in another blast of cold Canadian air. Overnight lows are down near 30 and temperatures stay in the 30s to lower 40s for the day Sunday. Lake effect snow flurries are likely through the day. The breeze and cold air hangs on for Monday. Morning lows start in the 20s with highs reaching the lower 40s again. Tuesday more sunshine but temperatures remain far below average in the middle 40s.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist