× NRA announces dates for the 2018 Great American Outdoor Show at Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG — The Great American Outdoor Show will return to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Feb. 3-11, 2018, the National Rifle Association announced Tuesday.

Touted as the world’s biggest consumer outdoor show, the event is a celebration of the outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans, the NRA says. The Outdoor Show will feature nearly 1,100 exhibitors in nine halls inside the 650,000-square-foot Farm Show Complex. Among the highlights will be shooting sports manufacturers boat and RV dealers, hunting and fishing retailers, celebrity appearances and much more.

Visitors can test their archery skills for prizes in the 3-D Bowhunter Challenge, get fishing lessons from some of the world’s greatest professional anglers in a 5,000-gallon Hawg Tank, participate in more than 200 hunting and fishing seminars, shoot at targets in the NRA Air Gun Range, laugh at the high-flying, big-splashing Dock Dogs, and enjoy a night of music at the NRA Country Concert.

More information about the 2018 Great American Outdoor Show, including ticket sales, celebrity guest appearances and special events, is forthcoming, the NRA says.

For more information, visitwww.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org or like the show on Facebook at www.facebook.com/greatamericanoutdoorshow.