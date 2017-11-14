Olivia’s cooks up Juniper Berry & Espresso Encrusted Sirloin

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Juniper Berry & Espresso Encrusted Sirloin served along w wild mushrooms & creamed Kale & Garlicy smashed Yukon Gold potatoes
And to all the deer hunters out there...Venison Loin would be a fantastic substitution!
1lb sirloin steak - 2 8oz portions
*marinade :
1/2 cup espresso
1/2 cup crushed juniper berries
1 sprig
1 sprig fresh rosemary
4 tbsp chopped fresh garlic
1 cup Marsala wine
*rub:
3 juniper berries ground fine
Pinch all spice
Pinch fresh chopped rosemary
1 tbsp ground espresso
Pinch sea salt
Pinch black pepper
Cocktails
Hot apple dumpling
Coffee
Rumchata
Apple liqueur
Smirnoff kissed caramel vodka
Whipped cream
Sliced apples
Cinnamon & sugar mix
Puff pastry garnish
Add all the liquor to the coffee and stir. Top with a thlinly sliced apple garnish dipped in a cinnamon/sugar blend, topped w whipped cream & puff pastry garnish. Enjoy!
Root-rum float
Root liqueur
Rumchata
Smirnoff Kissed caramel vodka
Cream
Ice
Fill glass w ice, add all ingredients, shake well until creamy and frothy. Enjoy!!