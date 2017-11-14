Olivia’s cooks up Juniper Berry & Espresso Encrusted Sirloin

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Juniper Berry & Espresso Encrusted Sirloin served along w wild mushrooms & creamed Kale & Garlicy smashed Yukon Gold potatoes

And to all the deer hunters out there...Venison Loin would be a fantastic substitution!

1lb sirloin steak - 2 8oz portions

*marinade :

1/2 cup espresso

1/2 cup crushed juniper berries

1 sprig

1 sprig fresh rosemary

4 tbsp chopped fresh garlic

1 cup Marsala wine

*rub:

3 juniper berries ground fine

Pinch all spice

Pinch fresh chopped rosemary

1 tbsp ground espresso

Pinch sea salt

Pinch black pepper

Cocktails

Hot apple dumpling

Coffee

Rumchata

Apple liqueur

Smirnoff kissed caramel vodka

Whipped cream

Sliced apples

Cinnamon & sugar mix

Puff pastry garnish

Add all the liquor to the coffee and stir. Top with a thlinly sliced apple garnish dipped in a cinnamon/sugar blend, topped w whipped cream & puff pastry garnish. Enjoy!

Root-rum float

Root liqueur

Rumchata

Smirnoff Kissed caramel vodka

Cream

Ice

Fill glass w ice, add all ingredients, shake well until creamy and frothy. Enjoy!!