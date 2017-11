× PA Speaker of House Mike Turzai to run for Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The current Speaker of the House for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will run for Governor, a source confirms to FOX43 following a report by the Associated Press.

Mike Turzai has been in the House since 2001 and was elected to serve as Speaker in January 2015.

Turzai represents┬áthe state’s 28th district – Allegheny County.

He is the fourth person to enter the Republican gubernatorial field.