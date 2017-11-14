Police announce charges against five for sexual misconduct at Long’s Park

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have announced charges against several men after conducting a detail at Long’s Park.

Previously, police received numerous complaints from staff regarding incidents in and around the men’s bathrooms, where men were seeking others for sexual gratification.

Some complaints included men exposing themselves and in some instances masturbating to others, all while in view of those in use of the park facilities.

A member of the Mounted Unit, who maintains the horse barn at Long’s Park, went to one of the men’s bathroom in the parks during the afternoon hours of November 9.

During that time, five adult men were charged for open lewdness and indecent assault.

These charges include: