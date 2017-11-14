× Police identify pedestrian struck and killed Monday night in Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — South Lebanon Township police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Police say Carlos A. Nieves, 31, of the 100 block of Palm Lane, Lebanon, was walking in the northbound lane of the 700 block of S. 5th Avenue at 6:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Michael M. Miller.

Miller, of the 600 block of S. Lincoln Ave., reportedly did not see Nieves, who was wearing dark clothing, police say. There were no street lights in the area where Nieves was walking, and it was dark at the time of the accident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.