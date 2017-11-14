× Police searching for Mechanicsburg man that allegedly robbed woman at knife point

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Mechanicsburg man that allegedly robbed a woman at knife point in September.

Steward Wire, 41, is facing charges of robbery, receiving stolen property, and theft.

The incident occurred in September 2017 at a hotel off of Commerce Drive in New Cumberland.

Wire allegedly used a knife to rob a woman and stole cash from her.

Anybody that may have information on Wire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or by clicking the “submit a tip” button on this page.