Police seek suspect in Ephrata Township robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police seek a suspect while investigating a bank robbery in the parking lot of a Fulton Bank.

On November 13 around 11:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fulton Bank in the 1700 block of W. Main Street, a male suspect took a bank deposit bag from a customer as she exited her vehicle to walk into the bank.

The suspect is described as a thin, white male that stands about 5’6″ – 5’10” tall. He has dark hair and was wearing a hooded pull over sweatshirt with a white skull or “punisher” decal or embroidery on the front.

Police have identified a 2014 or newer Nissan Rogue as the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was possibly graphite blue.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Graeme Quinn, 717-738-9200 x242.