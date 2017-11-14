Police seek to identify suspect accused of pointing gun at customer while in line at Sheetz

CARLISLE — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of pointing a handgun at another customer while waiting in line at a Sheetz convenience store Sunday in Carlisle.

The incident happened at about 6:52 p.m. on the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike, police say.

According to Middlesex Township police, the suspect got into a verbal altercation with the other customer while they were standing in line. He allegedly pulled out a small semi-automatic handgun from his pocket and pointed it at the victim while other customers and store employees were present.

The victim did not file a complaint, police say. They are asking the victim and anyone else with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the Middlesex Township Police Department at (717) 249-7191.