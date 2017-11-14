× Police, Steelton-Highspire school administrators meet to discuss incidents of bad behavior outside schools

STEELTON — Members of the Swatara Township and Steelton Borough police departments have committed to increasing police presence around the Steelton-Highspire High School, Elementary School and surrounding residential areas at dismissal time after meeting Tuesday with school administration, Swatara Township police announced Tuesday.

The added police presence is intended to make positive contacts with students and address recent incidents of bad behavior, police say.

Police and school administrators have agreed to work together in an effort to improve the educational experience for students and the quality of life for residents, according to police.

Attendees at Tuesday’s meeting discussed ideas to address the recent incidents and planned to meet again in the future to continue their discussion, police say.

Residents of Swatara Township and Steelton Borough are strongly encouraged to call for police if they observe any students walking home from school displaying behavior that is unacceptable, according to police.

To contact police please call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. You may also submit information via SwataraPolice.org or SteeltonPA.com.